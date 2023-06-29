State police: Trooper killed was ‘one of the best’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police trooper Aaron Smith, who died Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle during a chase, was “one of the best,” according to Superintendent Doug Carter.

“He was one of those guys that stood out,” Carter said. “We all know who those people are. That’s what I’ll always remember about him. Not to be cliché, but he was a shining star for the state police.”

Smith, 33, was struck at around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday while trying to set out stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway near the I-70 interchange. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died.

The motorcade carrying Smith’s body left Eskenazi Hospital just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday and arrived at the Marion County Coroner’s Office a short time later.

“Ever since I’ve been superintendent, I’ve promised family members that I’d do everything I could do to take care of them. But I couldn’t take care of him tonight. I just couldn’t,” Carter said.

Carter says he wants the community to know that these types of accidents happen, but it’s important for law enforcement officers to continue on with their mission.

“These kinds of things happen, and it’s really prevalent, it seems,” Carter said. “We’ve gotta keep doing what we do. We’ve gotta believe that the vast majority of people are good people and honorable people.”

Smith is the second state trooper killed trying to stop a vehicle in a chase this year. Trooper James Bailey died in March after being struck on I-69 in DeKalb County. The driver, Terry Sands II, is charged with murder and resisting law enforcement.

Criminal investigation underway

State police are investigating the crash and reviewing body camera footage from Wednesday night, Superintendent Carter says.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, whose name was not shared by police, crashed after hitting Smith.

State police say the driver and two passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.