State Sen. Jean Breaux to lie in state on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Late Indiana State Sen. Jean Breaux will be remembered at the statehouse on Friday ahead of a Saturday memorial service.

Breaux, 65, died March 20 from undisclosed health issues. Just two days earlier, Breaux announced she was stepping away from her political duties to spend “the time she had left” with her loved ones.

The public is invited to the statehouse rotunda, where Breaux will lie in state. The viewing is from 4 – 7 p.m., with the program beginning at 5 p.m.

Breaux, a Democrat, represented parts of Marion County’s Center, Lawrence, Warren and Washington townships for nearly two decades.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church on East 42nd Street in Indianapolis. Viewing is from 9 – 11 a.m., with a memorial service to follow.

Breaux’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in honor and remembrance of Sen. Breaux. Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.