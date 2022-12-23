Indiana News

State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.

“I’ve been out on the roads for approximately one hour. Most roads are snow-covered. The biggest issue I’m seeing is that the high winds are causing visibility to be zero at times. These squalls of blowing snow come out of nowhere so you may go from good visibility to no visibility within seconds,” Wheeles wrote on Facebook.

Ninety of Indiana’s 92 counties are under a travel advisory, with seven counties under warnings that ban travel for everyone except emergency workers.

Police are asking drivers not to call 911 for updated road conditions. Those calls can overwhelm dispatchers and lead to delays in getting emergency services where they are needed.