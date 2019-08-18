Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Indiana State Police say Madison Eddlemon, 16, from Crown Point, has gone missing.

Authorities say Eddlemon is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 97 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes and she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white tribal design and blue jeans with tears and shin-high boots with a black lace choker.

Eddlemon was last seen Saturday around 9 a.m. in Crown Point. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Martin Curry-Fishtorn has been identified as a suspect in the case. He is 22 years old, 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 159 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 654RIS.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 219-660-0000.