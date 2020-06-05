Statewide Silver Alert issued for 2 missing children

(WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for two missing children, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said state police in Michigan are investigating the disappearance of 7-year-old Ace Shaffer and 5-year-old Cruz Shaffer.

Ace is described as a white male, who is 3’10” tall and weighs 40 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Cruz is described as a white male, who is 3’10” tall and also weighs 40 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ace was last seen wearing a blue and Red Under Armor t-shirt, Batman sandals and blue jeans. Cruz was seen wearing a blue shirt with a dinosaur earing an X-box controller, blue jeans and Spiderman sandals.

Police believe the children are with their 30-year-old father James Cruz and in danger.

Officers describe James Cruz as a white male, 5’5″ tall and weighs 140 pounds who has brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo of James Shaffer. (Provided Photo/ISP)

The three are thought to be traveling in a 2003 to 2005 black Chevy Suburban with a possible Indiana license plate D349RX

The children were last seen on May 29 at 11 a.m. and are missing from Bryan, Ohio.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children should contact the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.