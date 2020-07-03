Statewide Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man missing from Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from northwest Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the Porter County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Roderick Moore, 75, who is missing out of Valparaiso. That’s a city in Porter County about 155 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Moore was last seen on Tuesday. He is 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a Valparaiso University baseball hat, glasses, gray polo shirt, tan/gray shorts, knee high socks, tennis shoes and a silver watch.

Moore is believed to be in danger and he may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at 219-477-3000 or 911.