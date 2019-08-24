Statewide Silver Alert issued for Charlestown man missing since Tuesday

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Leo Moreland, 55, of Charlestown, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Clark County are searching for a Charlestown man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Leo Moreland, 55, of Charlestown, was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Moreland was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, light brown cowboy boots and a black backpack.

Authorities believe Moreland may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Moreland’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 812-246-6996.