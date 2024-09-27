Statewide Silver Alert issued for Gary man last seen in August

MISSING MAN: 79-year-old Charles James was last seen in Gary on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical attention. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 79-year-old man from Gary who disappeared nearly two months ago.

Charles James was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Gary, which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

James is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 152 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Charles James, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-7300 or 911.