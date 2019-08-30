Statewide Silver Alert issued for man missing for more than 2 weeks

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Lake Station.

Indiana State Police say James Lyles, 37, was last seen on Tuesday, August 13 at 1 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and he may need medical assistance.

Lyles is 5-feet-8-inches tall and he weighs 195 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair that is balding. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweat pants.

He also walks with a cane and is mute.

If you know where Lyles is or if you have any information, you are asked to call the Lake Station Police Department at 219-660-0027 or 911.