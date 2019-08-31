Statewide Silver Alert issued for man missing from Bloomington

Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 20-year-old man who is missing out of Bloomington. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Bloomington.

Indiana State Police and Indiana University Police are searching for 20-year-old Alexander Weiss.

Weiss was last seen Friday around 7:45 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Weiss was last seen wearing a burgundy IU shirt with “INDIANA” in camo writing, khaki shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Indiana University Police Department at 812-855-4111.