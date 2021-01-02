Indiana News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 10-year-old

by: Staff Reports
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old girl, according to the Indiana State Police.

The alert has been issued for Savannah Warfield from Muncie, Indiana.

Police said Warfield has been missing since Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12:30 a.m.

She is described as a white female who is 4 foot 1 inch tall and weighs 70 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy cardigan and a pink nightgown.

Warfield is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838.

