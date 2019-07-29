Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 27-year-old man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 27-year-old man.

According to the Indiana State Police, Michael Tipton, a Fredericksburg man, was last seen on Sunday, July 28 just before 9 p.m.

Tipton is described as a white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes with “AFTIN PAIGE” tattooed across his neck.

Police also said he has tattoos on his chest, shoulders and arms.

At the time of his disappearance, Tipton was seen without a shirt and wearing blue jeans.

Tipton could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999.