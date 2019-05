Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Janet Leininger. (Provided Photo/ISP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) - A Statewide Silver Alert had been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman, according to the Indiana State Police.

The Fort Wayne Police Department canceled the alert for Janet Leininger just after 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The alert was issued Thursday morning.

No further information was provided about the case.