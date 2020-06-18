Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 92-year-old man

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 92-year-old man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Robert Locke, from Hudsonville, Michigan, was last seen in Rolling Prairie, Indiana on Thursday, June 18 at 6:15 a.m.

Locke is described as a white male who is 5′ 8″ tall who weighs 178 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said Locke is driving a 2004 Toyota Sequia with Michigan plate DYD8189.

Anyone with information on Locke’s location should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-249-0911.