Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 50-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne.

According to police, Trent D. Thomas, 50, of Fort Wayne, was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m.

Thomas is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Thomas, you are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2020, 260-427-2013 or call 911.

No other details have been released.