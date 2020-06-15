Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne teenager, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP says the Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 13-year-old Montana Schaefer.

Schaefer was last seen on Sunday, June 14 around 8:15 p.m.

Schaefer is described as a white female who is 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 185 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green jump suit and could be riding a silver 21 speed bicycle.

Police believe Schaefer is believed to be in danger and may also be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213.