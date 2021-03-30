Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Gary teen

GARY, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Gary, Indiana teenager.

According to the Indiana State Police, Kenedie McNair, 15, was last seen on March 29 around 4:30 p.m. in Gary.

McNair is described as a black female who is 5’4″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a navy blue sweat suit and white Adidas shoes.

McNair is said to be with her father, 36-year-old Carl Banks. Banks is described as a black male who is 6’1″ tall and weighs 308 pounds.

ISP says they believe them to be in a white GMC Denali with Mississippi plate JC797.

Police believe she is extreme danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214.