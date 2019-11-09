Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Hebron man

HEBRON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Hebron man.

Police say Zachariah Lee, 86, was last seen Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and he weighs 176 pounds. Lee was last seen wearing a long-sleeve button-up blue dress shirt, navy blue dress pants, no shoes and a tan winter coat with a thick neck collar.

Lee is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you know where Lee is or if you have any information, you are asked to call the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3170.