Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Ingalls girl

INGALLS, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 15-year-old girl missing from central Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, Grace Hammonds, 15, of Ingalls, was last seen Friday around 10:30 p.m. Ingalls is about 30 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Hammonds is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a white strip, black flip flops and an unknown shirt.

Police say Hammonds is believed to be in danger.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Ingalls Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.