Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 49-year-old man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Juan Delgado, from South Bend, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Delgado is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and who weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Delgado was wearing a black coat, shirt and jogging pants.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the South Bend Police Department.