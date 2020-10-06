Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 41-year-old man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Brad Stacy, of Bluffton, Indiana.

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 41-year-old man from Bluffton.

The Bluffton Police Department says Brad Stacy was last seen September 15 at 1 p.m.

Stacy is described as a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue tank top, gray sweat short and gray Nike shoes.

Police say Stacy is believed to be in extreme danger. He may also need medical assistance.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or call 911.