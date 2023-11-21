Stores that are open and closed on Thanksgiving across Indiana

Turkeys are removed from an oven. (Image from Video Aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether for last minute food-fetching or emergency gift giving, shoppers should know which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Provided is a list of open and closed stores should the need arise for additional supplies. Some stores that will be open may close earlier than usual.

Stores closed:

Walmart

Target

Costco

Sam’s Club

Aldi

Whole Foods

Trader Joe’s

Publix

Kohl’s

Stores open:

CVS Pharmacy, all non-24 hour stores closing early.

Walgreens, most 24-hour stores.

Kroger, closed in the early evening.

Meijer, open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fresh Thyme, open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Safeway, hours vary by location

Sprouts Farmers Market, open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See local store hours for additional information.

The Associated Press attributed to this report.