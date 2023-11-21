Search
Stores that are open and closed on Thanksgiving across Indiana

Turkeys are removed from an oven. (Image from Video Aired on WISH-TV)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether for last minute food-fetching or emergency gift giving, shoppers should know which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Provided is a list of open and closed stores should the need arise for additional supplies. Some stores that will be open may close earlier than usual.

Stores closed:

  • Walmart
  • Target
  • Costco
  • Sam’s Club
  • Aldi
  • Whole Foods
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Publix
  • Kohl’s

Stores open:

  • CVS Pharmacy, all non-24 hour stores closing early.
  • Walgreens, most 24-hour stores.
  • Kroger, closed in the early evening.
  • Meijer, open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Fresh Thyme, open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Safeway, hours vary by location
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See local store hours for additional information.

The Associated Press attributed to this report.

