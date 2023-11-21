Stores that are open and closed on Thanksgiving across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether for last minute food-fetching or emergency gift giving, shoppers should know which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Provided is a list of open and closed stores should the need arise for additional supplies. Some stores that will be open may close earlier than usual.
Stores closed:
- Walmart
- Target
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Aldi
- Whole Foods
- Trader Joe’s
- Publix
- Kohl’s
Stores open:
- CVS Pharmacy, all non-24 hour stores closing early.
- Walgreens, most 24-hour stores.
- Kroger, closed in the early evening.
- Meijer, open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fresh Thyme, open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Safeway, hours vary by location
- Sprouts Farmers Market, open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
See local store hours for additional information.
The Associated Press attributed to this report.