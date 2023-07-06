Stray bullet kills cat inside Elkhart home

A police car with lights illuminated sits in front of a strip of yellow crime scene tape. (WISH Photo)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — The Fourth of July was a day of celebration for most Americans, but for a man from Elkhart, it was a day of mourning.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Elkhart Police Department officers were called to a report of a home damaged by gunfire in the 1000 block of Aldrich Court. That’s a residential area north of East Lusher Avenue near Studebaker Park.

The man told officers that a bullet entered his house and killed his cat, Elkhart police tell News 8.

No humans were hurt and no other property damage was reported.

Officers collected evidence at the scene but did not identify any possible suspects and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.