Students in southern Indiana staying home as remnants of Helene roll in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several southern Indiana school districts have canceled classes or moved to remote learning Friday in anticipation of high winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene.

Helene was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall Thursday evening in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Gulf Coast. It was downgraded to a tropical storm and at 5:30 a.m. had moved north from Florida into Georgia.

These schools will be closed on Friday:

Schools indicated in bold are on virtual learning only.