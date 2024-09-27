Students in southern Indiana staying home as remnants of Helene roll in
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several southern Indiana school districts have canceled classes or moved to remote learning Friday in anticipation of high winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene.
Helene was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall Thursday evening in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Gulf Coast. It was downgraded to a tropical storm and at 5:30 a.m. had moved north from Florida into Georgia.
These schools will be closed on Friday:
Schools indicated in bold are on virtual learning only.
- Borden Henryville Community Schools
- Clarksville Elementary, Middle, and High Schools
- Clarksville Community Schools
- Crawford County Community Schools
- Greater Clark County Schools – Virtual learning only
- Jennings County
- Lanesville Community Schools (Harrison Co.)
- Madison Consolidated Schools
- New Albany Floyd County Schools
- Scott County District 2 schools
- Silver Creek Community Schools
- South Harrison Community Schools
- St. Michael School (Clark Co.)
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.