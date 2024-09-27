Search
Students in southern Indiana staying home as remnants of Helene roll in

A school bus is shown May 29, 2024, in Fishers, Indiana. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several southern Indiana school districts have canceled classes or moved to remote learning Friday in anticipation of high winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene.

Helene was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall Thursday evening in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Gulf Coast. It was downgraded to a tropical storm and at 5:30 a.m. had moved north from Florida into Georgia.

These schools will be closed on Friday:

Schools indicated in bold are on virtual learning only.

  • Borden Henryville Community Schools
  • Clarksville Elementary, Middle, and High Schools
  • Clarksville Community Schools
  • Crawford County Community Schools
  • Greater Clark County Schools – Virtual learning only
  • Jennings County
  • Lanesville Community Schools (Harrison Co.)
  • Madison Consolidated Schools
  • New Albany Floyd County Schools
  • Scott County District 2 schools
  • Silver Creek Community Schools
  • South Harrison Community Schools
  • St. Michael School (Clark Co.)

