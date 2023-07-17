Subway employee arrested for Bloomington restaurant shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A worker at a Subway in Bloomington is accused of shooting a man in the chest in the restaurant’s parking lot after arguing with him about where he parked his car.

Sean Rivers, 22, of Bloomington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

The Bloomington Police Department says Rivers shot a 51-year-old man outside the Subway on North Kinser Pike, roughly 1.5 miles west of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The injured man, whose name was not shared by police, was taken to a local hospital. He underwent “multiple emergency surgeries” and was last reported to be in critical condition, Bloomington police said in a release.

Witnesses told police they saw Rivers and the man arguing inside the restaurant because of where the man had parked his vehicle.

The man then walked out of the restaurant, followed by Rivers.

“Rivers was seen exiting the restaurant and walking towards the area where the witnesses last saw the victim. Shortly thereafter, witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot, then observed Rivers come back into the restaurant, where he gathered his belongings and left,” police said in a release.

Investigators tracked Rivers to a home in the 500 block of West Northlane Drive, about a half-mile south of the restaurant. He was arrested just before 2 p.m. and taken to the Bloomington Police Department for an interview.

After the interview, he was booked into the Monroe County Jail. As of 9 a.m. Monday, formal charges had not been filed.