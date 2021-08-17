Indiana News

Sullivan County coroner fatally shoots self amid criminal investigation

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett was found dead Monday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound while under criminal investigation, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Indiana State Police on Thursday launched an investigation into a complaint regarding a YouTube video that appeared to involve the 56-year-old Tackett. The Indiana Crimes Against Children unit was notified.

“This case is complicated by the fact that it was not initiated by law enforcement and may involve another state jurisdiction,” Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith Mischler said Friday in a news release. “We need to let the investigation run its course, and my office will proceed accordingly once it is completed.”

Police say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. Saturday that Tackett suddenly left an apartment with his girlfriend. Sullivan County deputies and Indiana conservation officers searched for Tackett throughout the weekend and into Monday.

There were no active arrest warrants for Tackett when he left his apartment, according to police.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom found Tackett in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck in a rural area just off County Road 300 North near County Road 225 East Monday afternoon. An autopsy conducted by the Vigo County Coroner’s Office Tuesday afternoon confirmed his identity.