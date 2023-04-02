Sullivan County seeking community assistance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sullivan County is seeking assistance after the devastating storms on March 31.

Local agencies have combined their resources for the victim of the tornado outbreak. The items that are needed are non-perishable food, sports drinks, feminine products, baby wipes, storage bins, cleaning supplies, paper products, and plastic cutlery.

Clothing donations are not needed.

Donations can be made at the Sullivan Civic Center located at 344 N Main Street in Sullivan, Indiana.

Those looking to volunteer time or resources can volunteer in coordination with the Sullivan County Emergency Operations Center by calling 812-268-6257.

The Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency has multiple resources to help those impacted by the tornado. Resources such as bottled water, self-care products, food, cleaning supplies, and other essential items can be accessed at the Abundant Grace American Red Cross shelter located at 761 IN 154 in Sullivan, Indiana.