Sullivan middle school student in custody after allegedly making threat

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A 14-year-old is in custody after allegedly making a threat toward Sullivan Middle School.

Authorities say Sullivan County dispatchers received a call Thursday evening about a person reportedly coming to the middle school’s football game with a firearm.

Southwest School Corporation took precautionary measures and moved everyone to an alternate location, while waiting for police to arrive at the school.

Indiana State Police say officers found the person in question. Through the investigation, police determined the individual did not have a firearm.

Police say they later determined the threat was made by a 14-year-old student who allegedly said the father was bringing a gun to the school.

The juvenile was taken into custody Thursday night and transported to the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes.

The student is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Intimidation.