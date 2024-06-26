Supreme Court overturns former Portage mayor’s bribery conviction

FILE - Former Portage, Ind., Mayor James Snyder arrives to Federal Court in Hammond, Ind., for his sentencing on bribery and tax violation charges, Oct. 13, 2021. The Supreme Court has overturned the bribery conviction of the former Indiana mayor in an opinion that narrows the scope of public corruption law. The high court on Wednesday sided with Snyder, who was convicted of taking $13,000 from a trucking company after prosecutors said he steered about $1 million worth of city contracts their way. Snyder has maintained his innocence, saying the money was payment for consulting work. (Kyle Telechan/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court overturned the bribery conviction of a former Indiana mayor on Wednesday in an opinion that narrows the scope of public corruption law.

The high court sided 6-3 with James Snyder, who was convicted of taking $13,000 from a trucking company after prosecutors said he steered about $1 million worth of city contracts their way.

Snyder, a Republican, has maintained his innocence, saying the money was payment for consulting work.

His attorneys argued before the high court that prosecutors hadn’t proved there was a “quid pro quo” exchange agreement before the contracts were awarded, and prosecuting officials for gratuities given after the fact unfairly criminalizes normal gift giving.

The Justice Department countered that the law was clearly meant to cover gifts “corruptly” given to public officials as rewards for favored treatment.

Snyder was elected mayor of the small Indiana city of Portage, located near Lake Michigan, in 2011 and reelected four years later. He was indicted and removed from office when he was first convicted in 2019.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.