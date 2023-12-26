Suspect apprehended in murder of his 72-year-old grandmother

Anthony Castleman. The Huntington County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward for Castleman's arrest. He was accused of murdering his 72-year-old grandmother who he lived with in rural Markle, Indiana, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Provided Photo/Huntington County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office)

MARKLE, Ind. (WISH) — The 37-year-old man accused of murdering the grandmother he lived with in Huntington County was apprehended in Georgia, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Sheriff Chirs Newton said in a social media post that Anthony Joel Castleman was apprehended and is in custody by the U.S. Marshals in Georgia. Newton said more details were “forthcoming.”

Bernice D. Eubanks, 72, was found stabbed to death in her home on Nov.12 in the 4100 block of East County Road 300 South. That’s in a rural area about 3 miles southwest of the town of Markle, and about a 35-minute drive southwest of Fort Wayne.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office believes Eubanks had been dead for “a period of time” before she was found. A deputy coroner said she died of “sharp force injuries sustained as a result of an attack on her person.”

Investigators were told that Castleman had contacted a cousin on Nov. 11 at the cousin’s home, and Castleman asked if the cousin could help clean up a mess and if the cousin had any bleach. The cousin declined to help.

An arrest warrant on a preliminary charge of murder was issued on Nov. 12 in Huntington Circuit Court for Castleman, online records show.

Billboards were placed across Indiana with Castleman’s likeness in hopes of locating him.