Suspect arrested after shooting at Pokagon State Park in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers, Steuben County deputies, and Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Pokagon State Park in Angola on Saturday night.

At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot at the park. The suspect was apprehended immediately after officers arrived to the scene.

A male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Two additional victims, a 9-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man, suffered injuries from bullet fragments.

Maung Oker Aung, 25, of Fort Wayne, was taken into custody and booked into the Steuben County Jail. Aung is facing preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon (level 5 felony) and criminal recklessness (level 6 felony).