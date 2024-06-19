Suspect hospitalized after police shooting in Porter County
VALPARASIO, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by police who were responding to a well-being check in Porter County overnight Wednesday.
According to a release from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Maine View Drive for a well-being check at 1:08 a.m. Police say a male suspect was located in the area with a gun.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a single gunshot wound. Officials did not provide his condition.
The officer who was involved in the shooting and the suspect’s identity will be released at a later date, the release said.
Information on what led to the shooting has not been released.
