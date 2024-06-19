Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Suspect hospitalized after police shooting in Porter County

(WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

VALPARASIO, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by police who were responding to a well-being check in Porter County overnight Wednesday.

According to a release from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Maine View Drive for a well-being check at 1:08 a.m. Police say a male suspect was located in the area with a gun.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a single gunshot wound. Officials did not provide his condition.

The officer who was involved in the shooting and the suspect’s identity will be released at a later date, the release said.

Information on what led to the shooting has not been released.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy Moms: The history and...
Local News /
High schoolers learn leadership skills...
Education /
IMPD seeks help to ID...
Crime Watch 8 /
7-year-old killed by suspected DUI...
Indiana News /
Ben Davis students explore career...
Education /
Without a driver’s license, Indy...
Local News /
What to do if someone...
Weather Stories /
Dollar Tree left lead-tainted applesauce...
News /