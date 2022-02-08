Indiana News

Suspect in custody following shooting of Gary police officer

A car of the Gary Police Department. (Image Provided/Gary Police Department via Facebook)
by: The Associated Press
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a veteran Gary police officer was shot in the shoulder while checking on people involved in vehicle accident.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says the suspect was taken into custody at an abandoned building following Monday’s shooting of Sgt. William Fazekas.

Police were also searching for a second person deemed a person of interest in the shooting, but the status of that search was unclear Tuesday.

Gary police spokeswoman Lt. Dawn Westerfield says Fazekas, a 32-year department veteran, was in stable condition at a hospital where he was expected to undergo surgery Tuesday on his shoulder.

