Indiana News

Suspect in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash arrested

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years.

Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jesse Lottie Jr. on Thursday at a Mishawaka apartment complex.

The South Bend Tribune reports he faces criminal charges, including four felony counts stemming from the fatal crash on Dec. 2, 2020.

Lottie allegedly broke into an apartment that day but drove away from the scene when police arrived. Minutes later, his vehicle allegedly hit a car in Mishawaka, killing 19-year-old Clayton McClish and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Elizabeth Johnson-Neher.