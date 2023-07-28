Search
Suspect in Franklin, Indiana gas station robbery arrested in Kentucky

by: Daja Stowe
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 34-year-old man was arrested in Kentucky after police say he held a Franklin gas station Thursday night.

Just after 11:50 p.m., the Franklin Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Phillip’s 66 Gas Station located at 400 E. Jefferson St. Officers say the suspect left the scene in a white Toyota Corolla with an undetermined amount of cash.

Franklin police detectives identified the suspect as Nathaniel Smith. Smith was found by Kentucky State Police and arrested on unrelated charges.

Smith will be transported back to Indiana and held pending formal charges.

