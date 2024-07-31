Suspect in life-threatening condition after Fort Wayne police shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A police shooting in Fort Wayne on Wednesday left a suspect in life-threatening condition, the Fort Wayne Police Department says.

At 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a call of a disabled vehicle in the 2000 block of Chartwell Drive. According to investigators, the officer was assisting the motorist with the disabled vehicle when an uninvolved male individual began to fire his gun rapidly. There are inconsistent reports of who the gunman was shooting at, or whether there was a second involved gunman shooting at the first gunman.

The officer, witnessing the shooting, engaged the suspect and shot him.

The gunman was given aid and taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition. The suspect, an adult male, was downgraded to life-threatening condition by medical staff. The other gunman has not been located. No bystanders or officers were injured in the incident.

Detectives are speaking to witnesses, attempting to locate surveillance video, and will review body camera and car camera video during the investigation of this incident. As part of standard protocol and policy, the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-436-7867 or 1-800-237-STOP.