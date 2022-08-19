Indiana News

Suspect in shooting of Richmond police officer due in court Friday

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer during a traffic stop is scheduled for an initial court appearance Friday.

Phillip Lee, 47, of Richmond, faces two counts of attempted murder, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and several drug possession charges.

Lee is accused of shooting K9 Officer Seara Burton, 28, in the head during a traffic stop on North 12th Street on Aug. 10.

Burton remains in critical condition in a Dayton, Ohio, hospital.

The Richmond Police Department said Thursday on Facebook that Burton “continues to fight” and that there have been “some bright spots,” but her condition is still “very serious.”

Burton’s K9 partner Brev was not injured in the shooting.