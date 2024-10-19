Suspect killed in police shooting at casino hotel in Lawrenceburg

Indiana State Police cars seen outside the Hollywood Casino Hotel following a police shooting on Oct. 19, 2024. (Provided Photo/ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles via X)

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was shot and killed after he exchanged gunfire with police officers at a casino hotel in southeastern Indiana.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police posted on X that ISP Versailles District was investigating a police shooting that happened sometime early Saturday morning at the Hollywood Casino Hotel in Lawrenceburg.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department says officers were called to the hotel after a male was reported chasing a female and making threats.

Shortly after, a “shots fired” call came through at the hotel. Police say officers got off an elevator and immediately encountered the armed suspect. Shots were exchanged between police and the suspect, striking the suspect at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear if the female was injured or how she and the suspect were connected. They also didn’t say if the shooting happened inside or outside the casino hotel.

Indiana State Police says more information would be released once available.