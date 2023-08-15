Suspect sought in 3 robberies of Kroger groceries in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police Department shared photos Tuesday of a suspect in the armed robberies of three groceries on Aug. 13, 2023. (Provided Photos)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Police Department shared photos Tuesday of a suspect in the armed robberies of three groceries on Sunday.

The photos show a person that police described as being in his mid 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing a green hoodie and gray pants, police say.

In the three robberies at Kroger groceries, the suspect passed a note to a teller, demanded money and threatened to use a gun.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201. Information can also be shared through the P3 tips app.

Fort Wayne, Indiana’s second largest city by population, is located in northeastern Indiana. It’s about a 2-hour drive northeast of Indianapolis on I-69.