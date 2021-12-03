Indiana News

Suspected gunman caught after western Indiana deputy wounded

CLAY CITY, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana sheriff’s deputy was shot in the leg by a man who he and other deputies were trying to arrest on Friday, state police said.

The suspected gunman fled after the shooting about 10 a.m. into a wooded area near the Eel River in southern Clay County before surrendering without incident to officers about three hours later, state police Sgt. Matt Ames said.

The wounded deputy was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, Ames said.

He was among three Clay County deputies who were seeking the man who faced arrest warrants for several felony charges, Ames said. The man was staying in a tent and fired shots at the deputies when they arrived at the rural site about 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis.