Suspects arrested for 2023 rape in Fort Wayne

Elder Andres Quevedo-Rosales, 29, and Selvin Ronaldo Perez-Munoz, 18. (Provided Photo/Allen County Jail lookup)
by: Daja Stowe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a rape that took place last June in Fort Wayne.

On June 24, 2023, a victim reported to the Fort Wayne Police Department that they had been raped at an unknown location, a release said.

On Monday, officers arrested Elder Andres Quevedo-Rosales, 29, and Selvin Ronaldo Perez-Munoz, 18, on charges of rape, a level 3 felony. Both men have been booked into the Allen County Jail.

No further details have been released.

