Indiana News

Suspended southern Indiana judge resigns, won’t seek again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications says a southern Indiana judge suspended after being arrested on a felony for hitting someone while a child watched has agreed to resign and won’t seek future judicial office.

The commission said Monday that Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell also is voluntarily forfeiting her law license for 150 days.

The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Bell in May when felony charges related to a domestic dispute were filed against her by a special prosecutor.

Indiana State Police arrested Bell in May on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. The charges stemmed from an April 12 incident.

Bell also made headlines in 2019. Investigators say she was with two other judges and made an obscene gesture that led to an argument, and gunfire in a White Castle parking lot in downtown Indianapolis.