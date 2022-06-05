Indiana News

SWAT standoff leads to arrest of a Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Bartholomew County was arrested Friday by the Columbus Police Department SWAT team.

Detectives from the Bartholomew Sheriff’s office were investigating a report of a domestic battery in the 11000 block of North County Road 400 West. That’s about four miles west of Indiana Premium Outlets off of I-65.

Police identified Jeremiah Burris, 40, from Columbus, as a suspect and learned that he had an outstanding warrant for violating the conditions of his pre-trail release for the original charge of failure to register as a sex offender, as well as a violation of pre-trail release for invasion of privacy.

Police say Burris barricaded himself inside the home when officers tried to arrest him for the warrants, leading to a standoff.

The standoff ended when Burris was taken into custody for the warrants against him.

Police searched the house and found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a gun.

According to police, the domestic battery investigation is ongoing.

Burris is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.