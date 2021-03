Teen arrested after missing northern Indiana child found dead

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Police in northern have made an arrest after a missing child was found dead, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

The office said a 14-year-old has been taken into custody after a six-year-old, who was reported missing Friday evening was found dead several hours later.

The child was found in a wooded area.

No names or any other details about the situation have been released.

This case remains under investigation.