Teen critically injured in Clinton County hit-and-run; sheriff offers reward for information

Crime scene tape illuminated by red and blue police lights. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was offering a cash reward for information on a hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old boy critically injured on June 23, 2024. (WISH Photo)

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for information on a hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old boy critically injured Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post deputies were dispatched to the area near U.S. 421 and State Road 26 near Genda Funeral Home in Rossville around 2:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive person who might have been hit by a car.

They arrived and located the teen, who’d received life-saving efforts from his mother. Deputies assisted in the efforts until the boy was taken to a hospital. He was said to be in critical condition.

Investigators say they believe the teen was walking on the westbound side on U.S. 421 when he was hit by a vehicle going southbound. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says they are offering a $500 cash award for information on possible suspects.

They described the suspect vehicle as a vehicle with front-end damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Greiner at jgreiner@clintonco.com, or call the sheriff’s office at 765-659-6394 or their TIP line at 765-656-8477.

—

Rossville is 15 minutes north of Frankfort, an hour northwest of downtown Indianapolis.