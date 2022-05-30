Indiana News

Teen dies, others injured in ORV rollover in N. Indiana

by: Associated Press
ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say an off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others in northern Indiana.

The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle during a turn, and five kids were ejected.

A passenger died. A 15-year-old passenger was taken to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries. Three more were treated for minor injuries.

