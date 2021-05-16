Indiana News

Teen in critical condition after crashing into utility pole

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WISH) — A teen is in critical condition after crashing into a utility pole Saturday night.

The crash occurred on State Road 14 about 40 miles west of Fort Wayne. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Brendyn Stump, of Akron, Indiana, was traveling east on State Road 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.

Stump’s Ford Fusion turned sideways in the ditch and then hit the utility pole. Police say he was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson for Parkview Health told News 8 Sunday morning that Stump remains in critical condition at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.