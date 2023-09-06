Tell City police raising money to attend Sgt. Glenn tribute in Washington, D.C.

Tell City Police Department Sgt. Heather Glenn and a suspect were killed in a shootout at Perry County Memorial Hospital on July 3, 2023. (Provided Photo/Tell City Police Department)

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A grieving police department in southern Indiana will be turning to its community for support in its plan to honor a fallen officer.

Tell City Sergeant Heather Glenn’s name will be among those etched into the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. during Police Week in May 2024. Four other names of Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2023 are expected to be inscribed.

The memorial wall includes the names of more than 23,000 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in the United States since 1786.

The Tell City Police Department has teamed up with the region’s Fraternal Order of Police to organize a fundraiser to cover travel expenses for the department to honor Sgt. Glenn.

The department announced tickets are on sale for “Back the Blue BBQ” as part of a fundraising campaign.

The invite details that dinner, live music, a silent auction, and a bingo game are all planned “to honor our dear partner and friend in Washington DC,” the department posted on Facebook. “This event will offer great fun, fellowship, and food while supporting a great cause.”

The BBQ will take place at the Perry County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct 14 from 4-11 p.m. General tickets start at $25.

Sgt. Glenn served 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office in what Chief Derrick Lawalin described as a family tradition during Glenn’s funeral service.

“Heather had the opportunity to work alongside her father, Sgt. Bob Glenn. I recall the earlier days of my career as I too, worked alongside Sgt. Bob Glenn and I had the opportunity to see Heather literally walking in her father’s footsteps,” Lawalin said.

Glenn was shot to death on duty on July 3 while protecting a domestic violence victim at Perry County Memorial Hospital. A shootout had taken place between a suspect who also died.

Her death marked the first Tell City officer killed in the line of duty.

