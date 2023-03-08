Tennessee fugitive arrested after chase on I-64 in SW Indiana

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in Tennessee was arrested Tuesday morning after a chase on I-64 that ended in Warrick County, Indiana State Police say.

Brandon Freeman, 33, of Nashville, Tennessee, faces a federal weapons charge as well as two counts of resisting arrest.

About 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana troopers learned Freeman was traveling on I-64, going east from the Illinois-Indiana state line, in gold Chevrolet Impala car.

About 10 minutes later, a trooper tired to stop Freeman near the Indiana State Road 65 interchange for Cynthiana and Evansville.

Freeman didn’t stop and drove “at a high rate of speed” until he exited about 7.5 miles east at the U.S. 41 interchange. He drove onto southbound U.S. 41, then made a U-turn and returned to eastbound I-64. He continued east until tire-deflating devices stopped the car in Gibson County about 4 miles east of the I-69 interchange.

Then, Freeman ran into a wooded area, where a state police special weapon and tactics team found him about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday hiding near a log.

He was taken to the Warrick County jail.