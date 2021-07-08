Indiana News

Terre Haute honors fallen detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE (WISH) — People who live in Terre Haute on Thursday honored and remembered fallen Terre Haute Police Department detective and FBI task force member Greg Ferency.

Ferency spent 30 years with Terre Haute department and since 2010 had been part of an FBI task force. He died after a Wednesday afternoon shootout with a man outside the local FBI office.

Alex Ringwald, general manager of Top Guns firearms shop, knew Ferency in passing. “It was devastating to everybody. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

“He was a great guy, He was always dedicated to his job and really enthusiastic with what he did.”

Drivers through the city could find several businesses with flags at half-staff. An electronic billboard honored the city’s law enforcement.

Jay Dorman, the assistant manager of Dorsett Auto Park vehicle dealership, said, “If there’s one thing I’ve seen in Terre Haute, it’s how tight this community is. It always takes care of its own. It always backs the blue.”

Dorman knew Ferency for years. “He’d talk to anybody. We’d sit around and joke, talk a little bit of shop … how his life was going, or we’d talk about his kids.”

“My interactions were always good with Greg. He was just a cool cat,” Dorman added.

Dorsey said, “Show some respect for law enforcement. They’re out there. They don’t get paid a ton. They put their life on the line. Sometimes, these guys don’t get to come home; remember that. Yesterday was senseless. He didn’t need to die.”